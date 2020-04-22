The deep plunge of oil prices and the novel coronavirus pandemic are proving disastrous for the oil-rich Middle Eastern countries.

Oil collapsed to less than $16 a barrel on Wednesday, hitting its lowest price since 1999, with the market awash with oversupply as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic hammers demand for fuel.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects demand will decrease still further, which means that there will be a surplus in oil supply despite the oil-producing countries deciding to lower production. On the other hand, the oil suppliers do not have any place to store their surplus oil, which prompts them to sell their products at low prices.

Amidst the double crisis, these oil-producing countries are facing real financial difficulties.

Saudi Arabia, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Iran, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar all depend on oil trade.

The Gulf countries, whose economies are heavily relying on oil revenue, have been sounding the alarm in recent years.

Many countries in the region have been trying to distribute their incomes to other sectors such as tourism and technology.

Despite all these efforts to build non-oil based economies, many reports illustrate the Gulf economies have had major budget deficits in recent years.

IMF warns the end of Gulf countries’ wealth in 15 years

The IMF said on Thursday that the Gulf Arab states, some of the world’s richest countries, could see their financial wealth depleted in the next 15 years amid lower hydrocarbon revenues if they don’t step up fiscal reforms.

The IMF estimates the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with a net financial wealth at $2 trillion, accounts for over one-fifth of global oil supply.