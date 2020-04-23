When the world is battling to stem the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic, African country Rwanda is employing drones to eradicate another killer disease malaria. But this aerial spraying which began on March 10 has brought environmentalists face to face with health activists.

Dismissing fears of green activists, health officials say the aerial spraying has proved precise and effective in killing the larva that spread malaria.

According to the latest world malaria report, released in December 2019, 228 million cases of malaria were reported in 2018, with 405,000 deaths. The African continent is home to 94 percent of malaria deaths.

Living in a swampy area in the Gasabo district, farmers like Coltida Mukakimenyi are pinning hopes on drone spray technology, expecting that it may save them from the killer disease. The mother of three children, malaria has devastated her family.

“It is common to have all my children suffer from malaria at least once a month because we live near swamps and I partly blame myself for not taking mosquito nets,” she said.

It is the same story for Maria Mukamana, 35, living in Rugenge village, in the same swampy Gasabo district. Living in the wetlands a mosquito breeding ground – at least once in two months one of her family members gets infected with malaria.

The single mother of two children is among the 10 million Rwandans who are covered by the Community Based Health Insurance, locally known as CBHI. But she complains that this does not cover her primary needs of food.

Both the lady farmers rue that they had not registered for a free mosque net, distributed by the government last year.

This is not the first time that Rwanda has turned to technology to improve access to healthcare services.