In Borj Al Barajneh, in the crowded southern suburbs of Beirut, Hezbollah is mobilising against the coronavirus. Within Lebanon’s fragmented public services the militant group already offers healthcare, part of what some call a ‘state within a state.’ This means it has an existing infrastructure to utilise.

A former primary health care clinic has been converted into a Covid-19 testing centre. It aims to be able to test around 100 people per day, potentially more, and is open to everyone. “Anyone can come because this is in our interest, even if it is a foreigner. This person is living in between us, so we have to stop spreading infection, even if it is a foreigner it is free for them to do the test,” said Suzanna Habib, a General Practitioner. She is one of the thousands of doctors volunteering. In total they say there are around 24,000 volunteers, doctors, nurses and paramedics at the ready.

All part of a Hezbollah media tour, also lined up on show were a fleet of 33 ambulances and paramedics. “We have 10 ambulances equipped with 10 ventilators, [with] 10 respirators in each one and we have two kinds of ambulance. The first for critical cases, the second for suspected cases with corona,” said Raja Zreik, Civil Defence Director in the Islamic Health Unit for Beirut.

The Islamic Health Organisation is Hezbollah’s health department. When asked where the ambulances and the funding came from Zreik said: “We usually prepare for the worst-case scenario and so we had some already.” He shrugged with a smile, not alluding any further on whether they came from Hezbollah’s Iranian backers.

The ambulances are in addition to a converted hospital, street cleaning, and supplying aid for families in need. With a chronic economic situation, worsened by the lockdown, some people say they fear starvation more than the coronavirus.

The government promised an aid package of about $140 USD for around 190,000 families. The aid was stopped before it was delivered though, due to controversy over the names on the lists, with accusations that some families were chosen for their political affiliations rather than their income. Now the list has been re-written at just 44,000 and is slowly being distributed by the army.

The government’s funding of the public Rafic Hariri Hospital treating coronavirus victims is also problematic, with the funding being dramatically decreased since last year. Medical staff are facing reduced pay, something which they have gone on strike about during the corona outbreak, and medical supplies in Lebanon are precariously low. The spokeswoman for the medical equipment importers in Lebanon has said that due to a lack of dollars and banking restrictions nothing has been imported for six months.