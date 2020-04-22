WORLD
4 MIN READ
HRW slams Kenyan police 'brutality' during virus curfew
Human Rights Watch said police had imposed the measure in a "chaotic and violent manner from the start", sometimes whipping, kicking and teargassing people to force them off the streets.
HRW slams Kenyan police 'brutality' during virus curfew
A volunteer from a Nairobi rescue team sprays disinfectants to help fight the spread of the coronavirus at the weekly Maasai market in downtown Nairobi, Kenya on April 19, 2020. / Reuters
April 22, 2020

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday accused Kenyan police of killing at least six people and beating and extorting others while enforcing a dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Kenya imposed the 7 pm to 5 am lockdown from March 27.

The rights watchdog said police had imposed the measure in a "chaotic and violent manner from the start", sometimes whipping, kicking and teargassing people to force them off the streets.

"At least" six individuals had been killed, it said.

It described the case of a 13-year-old boy who died in the capital, Nairobi, on March 31 after being shot while standing on his balcony as police forced people into their homes on the street below.

In others, a tomato seller died in western Kakamega after being hit by a teargas canister, while four men were beaten to death in different parts of the country.

'Counterproductive'

"It is shocking that people are losing their lives and livelihoods while supposedly being protected from infection," said Otsieno Namwaya, senior Africa researcher at HRW, in a statement.

"Police brutality isn't just unlawful; it is also counterproductive in fighting the spread of the virus."

The rights organisation urged authorities to "urgently investigate" the cases of police brutality.

RECOMMENDED

Kenya's police force is often accused by rights groups of using excessive force and carrying out unlawful killings, especially in poor neighbourhoods.

In January, HRW said at least eight young men had been shot in three low-income neighbourhoods since Christmas, and a 2019 report detailed the killings of 21 young men and boys by police "apparently with no justification".

"Although many killings by the police have been well documented by both state institutions and rights organisations, the security officers have rarely been held to account, including by the police oversight authority," said the statement on Wednesday.

'Some excesses'

On April 1, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta apologised for "some excesses" by police in the enforcement of the curfew.

HRW criticised him for not instructing police to end the abuses.

Kenyan police spokesman Charles Owino admitted there had been some problems but these had been resolved.

"We have mechanisms of dealing with errant police officers and actually we had a problem in the first days (of the curfew) and those individual cases were dealt with. Some officers were suspended and others sacked," he said.

"What HRW is doing is an abuse of democracy. They should instead use funds to rally people to comply instead of demonising the police."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain