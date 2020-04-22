A Palestinian woman from Syria has become the first refugee living in a camp in Lebanon to test positive for the coronavirus, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and the Lebanese health minister said on Wednesday.

It triggered a spate of testing to determine whether other residents have been infected.

UNRWA, said the woman resided in Wavel, the only Palestinian camp in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa region.

It said all necessary measures have been taken and the patient was transferred to the government-run Rafik Hariri Hospital in Beirut, adding that the agency will cover the cost of her treatment.

Lebanon is home to more than 1 million Syrian refugees and other Syrians who are residents. It is also host to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, most of them living in squalid camps with no access to public services, with limited employment opportunities and no rights to ownership.

They have no access to public services, limited employment opportunities and no rights to ownership.

The tiny country has recorded 22 deaths from among 682 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

They include one Palestinian who lives outside a camp, and three Syrian residents who have tested positive. Wednesday’s announcement was the first involving a refugee living inside a camp.

Lack of testing

Lack of testing has stoked fears among millions of displaced people around the world, who are generally packed into refugee camps and informal settlements. Wednesday's announcement sparked concern in Lebanon, where human rights groups have long decried discriminatory measures against refugees.

Most people who become infected experience mild to moderate symptoms.