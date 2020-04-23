TÜRKİYE
Turkey greets children's day, centenary of parliament
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sends congratulatory message for national day as top government officials and politicians mark centennial celebrations for the founding of the nation’s parliament in capital Ankara.
In this April 22, 2020 photo, Istanbul residents watch celebrations from their balconies ahead of the National Sovereignty and Children's Day. / AP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
April 23, 2020

Turkey's president on Thursday wished youngsters a happy April 23 Children's Day and congratulated the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish parliament.

"I congratulate the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish parliament, and the Children's Day of all children in Turkey and around the world," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

In a video message, Erdogan addressed children saying: "In a world darkened by wars, conflict and hunger, one thing that makes the world beautiful is the smile of a child. You are our future and our hope.

"You will be the artists, politicians, scientists, teachers of the future. You will build a fairer world. I congratulate your day once more and commemorate Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who gifted this day to our children."

Meanwhile, senior government officials and politicians under the chairmanship of Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop attended a ceremony held at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey.

Vice President Fuat Oktay, main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli and Good Party leader Meral Aksener also attended the ceremony.

A Turkish Airlines plane has flown over the country drawing the Turkish flag in its flight path to mark centennial celebrations for the founding of the nation’s parliament.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed a crescent and a star over Turkey outlined by a Boeing 777. Turkish television stations showed children with flags on their neighborhood streets. The government has also asked Turkish citizens to sing the national anthem in the evening. Officials wearing masks visited the mausoleum of Turkey’s founder.

After leaving a wreath at the mausoleum, the board observed a moment of silence and sang the national anthem. The event was kept limited as a precaution against the novel coronavirus, with participants donning face masks.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, Covid-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions worldwide, with Europe and the US the worst-hit regions.

Worldwide cases have exceeded 2.63 million, with more than 183,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 714,000 have recovered from the virus, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Turkey marks April 23, the parliament opening anniversary, as a festival for children, while public offices, schools and the private citizens also hold programs.

The celebrations have been dedicated to children since the early days of the country at Ataturk's instruction.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly met for the first time in Ankara in 1920 during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular and modern republic.

SOURCE:AA
