When a young Mohammad bin Salman was appointed as the head of Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry in January 2015, few people outside the kingdom took notice.

The Saudi military was not known for fighting wars. But within months, Salman ordered the airforce to start bombing neighbouring Yemen, an impoverished Arab country, where the Houthi rebels had ousted a Saudi-backed government, taking control of the capital, Sanaa.

Salman’s advisors boasted the war would end within weeks, but it dragged on for five years. It has left more than a 100,000 people dead and brought widespread criticism of Riyadh for bombing homes, schools, marriage ceremonies and even funerals.

Since then, Salman, known commonly as MBS, has been elevated to the status of the crown prince, the next in line to the throne of the oil-rich country. But his ambitious military project is falling apart just like many of his other initiatives.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia announced a two-week ceasefire in an apparent humanitarian gesture in the wake of the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the Houthis, emboldened by their ability to remain a potent threat to a well-oiled military establishment, refused the offer.

With their AK-47s and improvised rockets, the Houthis have attacked targets inside Saudi Arabia, including oil facilities. Now they wanted a ceasefire on their own terms or none at all.

The war, which The Economist says, was a “vanity project” of MBS, has unravelled Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic clout. And no amount of financial muscle can help fix its tainted reputation.

A contagious spillover

As part of his bid to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on oil revenues, MBS has invested billions of dollars in other countries. The Public Investment Fund (PIF), a sovereign wealth fund of the Saudi state, is overseen by MBS. With its estimated assets of around $320 billion, the PIF has bought stakes in companies ranging from Uber to Japanese Softbank’s Vision Fund.

The PIF is often used as a strategic tool. But with the reputation of MBS taking a hit, it’s running into roadblocks as its attempt to buy the football club Newcastle United shows.

Human rights groups such as Amnesty International are pressing the English Premier League to block Riyadh’s bid to buy the 127-year-old football club considering grave rights violations including the 2018 grisly murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The move is widely seen as an attempt by MBS to whitewash the kingdom’s image by throwing money on sport and entertainment events.