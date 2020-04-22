WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump says US will destroy Iranian gunboats if they harass US ships
On Sunday the Iranian side had accused the US Navy of "unprofessional and provocative behaviour" that interfered with their own exercises.
Trump says US will destroy Iranian gunboats if they harass US ships
Four Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy vessels are seen next to the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton in the Gulf, April 15, 2020. / Reuters
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
April 22, 2020

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had ordered the military to attack and destroy any Iranian vessel that harasses US Navy ships.

"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," Trump said on Twitter.

'Dangerous and provocative'

The order came one week after 11 small armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps speedboats reportedly swarmed around US Navy and Coast Guard ships in international waters in the northern Gulf.

On Sunday, the Revolutionary Guard accused the US Navy of "unprofessional and provocative behaviour" that had interfered with their own exercises, according to Mehr News Agency.

The United States should focus on saving its military from the coronavirus, an Iranian armed forces spokesman said on Wednesday. 

RECOMMENDED

"Today, instead of bullying others, the Americans should put all their efforts toward saving those members of their forces who are infected with coronavirus," Abolfazl Shekarchi said.

The incident took place while the US vessels were reportedly engaged in exercises as part of their patrols in the region, thousands of kilometres away from home.

No shots were fired, but the Pentagon said the Iranians engaged in "dangerous and provocative actions" that risked collision or worse.

The US claims that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps boats "repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the US vessels at extremely close range and high speeds," coming at one point within nine metres of the bow of one.

The much smaller IRGC navy vessels ignored warnings from the US ships for about one hour, before finally responding to radio communications and then leaving, the US side said.

Trump's statement followed Tehran's announcement on Wednesday of its first successful launch of a military satellite.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain