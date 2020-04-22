A second wave of the novel coronavirus in the US could be even more destructive because it will likely collide with the beginning of flu season, one of the country's top health officials said.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, late on Tuesday called on Americans to use the coming months to prepare and get their flu shots.

"There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," he was quoted as saying in an interview with the Washington Postpublished late Tuesday.

"We're going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time," he said.

The US has recorded more than 819,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, with 45,343 deaths – the most reported of any country.