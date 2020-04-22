As Covid-19 continues to spread around the globe, its presence is starting to be felt in Eastern Europe and Russia. So far, Ukraine has had more than 6,000 people test positive for the virus. In Russia, the situation is far worse. At the time of writing around 52,000 cases have been confirmed across the country.

Similar to what is happening to other parts of the region, Russian occupied Crimea is suffering from Covid-19 too.

Although official figures of the number of Crimeans testing positive for Covid-19 can be measured in the tens, nobody knows the real picture on the ground. Russia restricts international access to the region.

Freedoms of the press and media have been significantly curtailed since the takeover in 2014. Only drips and drabs of information regarding the situation in Crimea have made its way out.

For example, mass gatherings have been banned in Crimea since March 17. Hotels have been banned from letting rooms. Schools have been closed.

It was recently reported that paramilitaries and ‘Cossacks’ are being deployed to Crimea, alongside the regular police and National Guard to impose Moscow’s new restrictions.

Many Crimeans will remember the arrival of the paramilitaries and the Cossacks that preceded the Russian invasion and annexation in 2014.

There is one community in particular that will be concerned by Russia’s new measures to combat Covid-19, and that is the Crimean Tatars.

More than six years since Russia invaded and illegally annexed the Crimea Peninsula from Ukraine, the Tatar population remains under pressure, persecuted, and marginalised by Moscow.

The Tatars are the original inhabitants of Crimea. They observe Sunni Islam. Culturally and linguistically, they are Turkic people.

The Crimean Khanate, a vassal state of the Ottoman Empire, survived for 300 years until Russia’s Catherine the Great conquered Crimea in 1783. Since then the Tatars have experienced centuries of oppression by Russia.

During the aftermath of the Crimean war (1853-56), hundreds of thousands of Tatars left Crimea to avoid persecution by Russia after the conflict ended.

After the Bolshevik Revolution, thousands of Tatars perished as a result of the Moscow orchestrated Soviet famine of 1932. And even though many Tatars fought bravely for the Soviet Union during the Second World War (eight Tatars were awarded the Hero of the Soviet Union), in 1946 around 180,000 were forcibly deported to Uzbekistan under the orders of Joseph Stalin. Some estimates claim that as many as 45 percent perished en route.

With Russian authorities implementing new restrictions to fight Covid-19, there is a concern that the Tatars’ situation will become more precarious.