Turkey’s Interior Ministry on Wednesday announced new Covid-19 measures for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Events, as well as tents where people gather to break their fast, will not be allowed.

The ministry said all necessary precautions will be taken when the fast begins in the morning and when the fast ends in the evening to maintain social distancing outdoors.

The temporary closure of streets that may be crowded during these times will be evaluated on a case-to-case basis.

Visits to Islamic landmarks will be also restricted.