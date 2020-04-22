Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced they had successfully launched the country's first military satellite on Wednesday, at a time of fresh tensions with US forces in the Gulf.

The US alleges Iran's satellite programme is a cover for its development of missiles, while the Middle Eastern nation has previously insisted its aerospace activities comply with its international obligations.

Tensions between the arch foes escalated last week with the US Department of Defense accusing Iranian vessels of harassing its ships in the Gulf.

The Revolutionary Guard Corps hailed the surprise satellite launch a "great success".

"The first satellite of Iran has been successfully launched into orbit by the Revolutionary Guard Corps," said the Guards' Sepahnews website.

It said the satellite, dubbed the Nour, had been launched from the Qassed two-stage launcher from the Markazi desert, a vast expanse in Iran's central plateau.

The satellite "orbited the earth at 425 kilometres", said the website.

"This action will be a great success and a new development in the field of space for Islamic Iran," it added.

The operation comes more than two months after Iran launched but failed to put into orbit another satellite that it said had no military purpose.

Acrimony