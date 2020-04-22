BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Facebook takes $5.7B stake in India digital platforms
The deal will give the US social media giant a 10-percent stake in Jio Platforms, part of Ambani's Reliance Industries empire.
Facebook takes $5.7B stake in India digital platforms
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
April 22, 2020

Facebook has taken a $5.7 billion stake in the Jio digital platforms business of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, the two sides said Wednesday, marking one of the biggest foreign investments in the country.

The deal will give the US social media giant a 10-percent stake in Jio Platforms, part of Ambani's Reliance Industries empire.

Announcing the deal, Facebook said it wanted to link up the "power of WhatsApp", its messaging subsidiary, with Jio, which is taking a fast-growing share of the online sector to increase digital business.

India is Facebook's biggest single market with some 400 million users.

RECOMMENDED

"India is in the midst of one of the most dynamic social and economic transformations the world has ever seen, driven by the rapid adoption of digital technologies," said a Facebook statement.

In four years, Ambani has turned his Jio telecoms unit into the country's biggest mobile operator with 388 million subscribers. It has knocked aside competitors with aggressive low pricing.

Jio Platforms provides internet and e-commerce services that tap into the huge subscriber base.

Reliance said it wanted to boost income for farmers, micro-traders and other small businesses that are the cornerstone of the economy of 1.3 billion people.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain