The seventh meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran and Russia on the latest situation in Syria was held on Wednesday via teleconference.

"The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Syria, developments on the ground, particularly in Idlib and east of the Euphrates, the political process, humanitarian situation and return of refugees were discussed in the meeting," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the three countries as the guarantors of the Astana process reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity.

“In the meeting, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu underlined the importance attached by Turkey to the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 in Syria and, to that end, the necessity to increase coordinated international efforts," the ministry added.

Cavusoglu also emphasised the need for the continuation of humanitarian assistance activities toward Syria via Turkey.