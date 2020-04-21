WORLD
3 MIN READ
Police seek motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23
The gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who masqueraded as an RCMP officer and disguised his car to look like a police cruiser, shattered the peace of rural communities during a rampage that started late on Saturday, Canadian authorities say.
Police seek motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23
In this file photo taken on April 20, 2020, a makeshift memorial sits in front of the RCMP detachment in Enfield, Nova Scotia, Canada. It was the home detachment of slain RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson. / AFP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
April 21, 2020

Canadian police were yet to determine a motive for the country's worst mass shooting, as the death toll from the 13-hour carnage over the weekend climbed to 23 from 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Tuesday.

The RCMP had said on Monday it expected the number of victims to increase as it investigates the 16 crime scenes in the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia that were part of the spree of murders, several of which included burnt-out homes.

The gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who at one point masqueraded as an RCMP officer and disguised his car to look like a police cruiser, shattered the peace of rural communities during a rampage that started late on Saturday, authorities said on Sunday.

He was shot by police at noon on Sunday. Police did not say if he was counted among the 23 dead.

The youngest among those killed was 17 years old, police said on Tuesday. Some of the victims were known to the gunman but others were not. A veteran police officer, a teacher and a nurse were among the dead.

RECOMMENDED

Police said on Tuesday they had information that other members of the public were injured.

The RCMP said in a statement on Tuesday that the gunman had been wearing an authentic police uniform. His appearance as a legitimate officer has been credited with easing his movement around the province during the shooting spree.

"The investigative team is focused on learning more about this very tragic situation, including accurate victim information and whether others may have aided the suspect," the RCMP statement said.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil told a news conference on Tuesday that Canada's attorney general told him the military was assisting in the RCMP's investigation.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain