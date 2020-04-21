Canadian police were yet to determine a motive for the country's worst mass shooting, as the death toll from the 13-hour carnage over the weekend climbed to 23 from 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Tuesday.

The RCMP had said on Monday it expected the number of victims to increase as it investigates the 16 crime scenes in the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia that were part of the spree of murders, several of which included burnt-out homes.

The gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who at one point masqueraded as an RCMP officer and disguised his car to look like a police cruiser, shattered the peace of rural communities during a rampage that started late on Saturday, authorities said on Sunday.

He was shot by police at noon on Sunday. Police did not say if he was counted among the 23 dead.

The youngest among those killed was 17 years old, police said on Tuesday. Some of the victims were known to the gunman but others were not. A veteran police officer, a teacher and a nurse were among the dead.