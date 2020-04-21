Turkey has been able to respond to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak with some speed, as evidenced by the production of domestically made ventilators and being able to export protection equipment to other countries dealing with the crisis.

Just this week, Ankara inaugurated another big state hospital in Istanbul to help fight the virus, as the number of cases in the country went past 90,000.

The Basaksehir City Hospital has a 2,682 bed capacity and half of its capacity has been in use since Tuesday, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the hospital for public service.

Experts believe that Turkey’s medical infrastructure, which has enjoyed considerable investment in the past two decades, and the country’s style of governance has helped it tackle the pandemic efficiently.

“The Turkish state had the foresight for the possibility of a pandemic and as a result, it has developed a plan to fight the pandemic beforehand” said Mehmet Yildirim, a general surgery specialist and a professor of medicine at the Bilecik University.

Yildirim, who was formerly one of the top officials in Istanbul’s Kartal state hospital, remembers receiving instructions from the health ministry in early 2019 to prepare medical facilities for a possible contagion.

He also believes that the speedy production of ventilators, which the government says could number as many as 5,000 before the end of May, demonstrated Turkish self sufficiency in handling the crisis.

Indigenous industries

Since sanctions placed on Turkey after the 1974 operation to protect the Turks on the island of Cyprus, Ankara has overseen a mindset shift that prioritises domestic development of key assets rather than foreign dependence, Yildirim explained.

This is evidenced in Turkey’s improvement of its defense industry, which domestically produces tanks and drones, and has been a key player in its response to the pandemic.

“BIOSYS, a Turkish technology company, has already developed a prototype of these ventilators,” Yildirim told TRT World, explaining this process had been expedited with the support of the Turkish government.