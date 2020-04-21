WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greece implements lockdown on refugee hotel over virus outbreak
Scores of refugees staying at the hotel, which is supervised by the International Organisation for Migration, had tested positive for Covid-19, news reports said.
Greece implements lockdown on refugee hotel over virus outbreak
FILE PHOTO: Refugees sleep in a hallway of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. / Reuters
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
April 21, 2020

Authorities in Greece have locked down a refugee hotel housing 470 asylum-seekers amid reports on Tuesday that scores of residents tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Migration Ministry said a pregnant woman from Somalia living at the hotel in Kranidi, 166 km southwest of Athens had tested positive.

News reports said on Tuesday that scores of other refugees staying at the hotel, which is supervised by the International Organisation for Migration, had also tested positive.

The International Organisation for Migration said it had "interpreters, psychologists, social workers and legal counsellors ... in constant contact with all stakeholders to support in this challenging situation."

The 28-year-old woman had been placed under "complete isolation in her room" and the entire hotel is under lockdown, the ministry said.

A hotel worker had tested positive for the virus but had not come to work for the past 12 days, the ministry said.

RECOMMENDED

Some 100,000 refugees are currently stranded in Greece after other European states closed their borders in 2016.

Refugee camps in the country have been under quarantine in recent weeks with authorities trying to keep residents apart from locals.

Two camps on the mainland have registered cases.

The ministry this week extended the camp lockdown to May 10.

The virus has so far killed 116 people in Greece. Another 61 are in intensive care.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain