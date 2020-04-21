Ventilators are in demand everywhere as they are providing life support to critically ill Covid-19 patients, making their breathing easier and helping them fight the disease.

Now governments all over the world are scrambling to ramp up their healthcare facilities with ventilators, even curbing their sales to other countries, prohibiting the exports of their components.

To overcome the shortage of ventilators, Turkey roped in various private and public sectors — from defence to the electric and home appliances industry — and domestic brands like Arcelik, ASELSAN, Baykar, and Biosys, started to produce ventilators at an impressive speed. About 100 machines were dispatched to Istanbul's new Basaksehir City Hospital on Monday.

Under the same initiative, the group will deliver 5,000 more by the end of May, as they promised a month ago.

"Standing on its own feet, Turkey is portraying its power at a time where international organisations have lost their purpose," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said via video link at the inauguration ceremony on Monday.

Technical manager of Baykar, producing domestic unmanned aerial vehicles, Selcuk Bayraktar said when they presented the project to Erdogan, the President said: “I believe Turkish engineers do the best in the fastest way.”

Erdogan’s words are great morale for the engineers who are working on this project, Bayraktar said.

Working with ‘national mobilisation’ soul

The respirator device has emerged after a lot of hard work, with more than 120 engineers dedicated to the project, which Erdogan has followed the day by day.