Lebanese parliamentarians met for the first time since protests began in February in a bid to deal with the country’s spiralling economic and political crises.

In an effort to observe social-distancing measures lawmakers are meeting in a theatre in Beirut.

Marking the new move by parliament, protesters drove around Beirut honking from their cars while still trying to observe social-distancing rules.

The country’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab and parliamentarians were greeted at the theatre by healthcare workers disinfecting officials amid a high-security presence.

The three-day parliamentary session will be a marathon process attempting to deal with laws that have remained frozen including those fighting corruption, restoring looted funds and allowing the planting of cannabis for medical use.

Lebanon imposed a lockdown in March in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus. The country has seen more than 600 infections and 21 deaths.

During the last few months as the cost of living has soared, thousands of people have lost their jobs or had their wages cut.

Lebanese people have experienced high levels of discontent with their politicians, whom they see as largely being out of touch with the everyday needs of people.