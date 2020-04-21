The number of confirmed coronavirus cases have passed the 2.5 million mark throughout the world, and the death toll stands at over 170,000. The US has become the epicentre of the pandemic, with its death toll pushing past 40,000.

The world after Covid-19 is heading somewhere completely different. It seems inevitable that we will see radical changes in several spheres, such as territorial nation-states, globalisation, the global economic order, diplomatic and military relations, national interests, and social life.

The differences between poor and rich countries, the criteria for being considered developed and under-developed, and even domestic policies and political systems will change this pandemic.

In my opinion, the coronavirus pandemic will have a massive impact on globalisation and “from now on, countries will follow a more sovereign policy where they meet their own needs through domestic production. This will change China’s approach that they will ‘supply everyone.’ ”

Nation-states will become much more isolationist, developing economic policies to meet their own needs.

US President Donald Trump addressed voters with his beliefs on “economic nationalism” during his election campaign and began to deliver on these promises after being elected.

Prioritising domestic production, creating employment opportunities by reopening closed factories, offering packages to encourage US companies to invest domestically instead of in foreign countries, and following a protectionist economic policy as a measure against unfair competition were all actions in a retreat from globalisation.

When President Trump was inaugurated, following his statement, “we should not buy everything from China, we should move our production to America” he withdrew the country from the Transatlantic Trade Partnership, which was comprised of twelve countries, and announced the unilateral withdrawal from the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, negotiations on which were continuing with the European Union.

Standing out with his protectionist attitude and nationalist behaviour on trade, what President Trump said at the United Nations last year was conspicuous.

“The free world needs to re-embrace national foundations. We should not try to erase national foundations or replace them with other things. The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots,” Trump said.

That is, President Trump called for the rejection of globalisation and the rise of nationalism.

Everyone has seen clearly that each country needs to stand on its own two feet due to reasons such as the coronavirus pandemic, the desperate situation in which Spain and Italy find themselves, the problems in the healthcare system and with medical supplies in the US, and the fact that the World Health Organization has proved to be just a symbolic institution.

So, here is what the new world order may bring: