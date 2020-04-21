A change in asylum procedure by Ethiopia's government is undermining neighboring Eritreans' access to asylum and denying unaccompanied children the necessary protection, Human Rights Watch asserted Tuesday.

The rights group said Ethiopia in January changed its refugee policy that had granted all arriving Eritrean asylum seekers refugee status.

“Ethiopia has long welcomed tens of thousands of Eritreans fleeing persecution each year,” said Laetitia Bader, the group's Horn of Africa director. “With no let-up in repression in Eritrea, the Ethiopian government shouldn’t be denying protection to Eritrean nationals, particularly unaccompanied children.”

Eritrea’s system of forced military conscription leads thousands of people, mostly youth, to flee the country. Most go to Ethiopia, which currently hosts more than 170,000 Eritrean refugees and asylum seekers.

The head of Ethiopia’s Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs said a lack of individual refugee status determination in the past has resulted in a high number of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia.

“This uncontrolled practice has resulted in a high influx of unaccompanied minors, illegal migrants and others who do not fulfill the criteria laid out in international instruments,” Eyob Awoke said. “As such, we have initiated a strict modus operandi whose implementation will be applied to all nationalities hosted by Ethiopia.”

Eyob said that from now on, current conditions in countries of origin including human rights, security situations and socio-economic and humanitarian factors will be taken into account to ensure an “evidence-based process.”