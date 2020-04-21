The South Korean government said on Tuesday no unusual activity has been detected in North Korea after unconfirmed reports described leader Kim Jong-un was in critical condition after heart surgery.

The presidential Blue House says it had no information about the rumours on Kim's health.

Speculation often surfaces about North Korea's leadership based on attendance at important state events.

Kim, who is in his mid-30s, missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il-sung on April 15, the country’s most important holiday.

At his last public appearance, he presided over a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party on April 11, discussing preventive measures against the coronavirus and electing his sister as an alternate member of the bureau.

However, state media reported Kim sent greetings to Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad last week and a “birthday spread" to a North Korean woman who turned 100 on Monday.

“We have no information to confirm regarding rumours about Chairman Kim Jong-un’s health issue that have been reported by some media outlets.

Also, no unusual developments have been detected inside North Korea,” Blue House spokesman Kang Min-seok said in the statement.

A US official said the White House was aware before the reports appeared late Monday that Kim’s health might be precarious.

The official said the US had information that Kim may have undergone surgery and that complications may have rendered him “incapacitated or worse”.

But the official stressed that the US had nothing to confirm with regards whether the surgery had taken place or that any complications had occurred.

“We just don’t know,” said the official, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The US official would not elaborate on where the information came from or when it had been received.

The White House and State Department had no comment.

The original CNN report had cited an anonymous US official, who said Kim was in bad shape after an unspecified surgery.