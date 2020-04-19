TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan, Trump agree on 'close cooperation' in virus crisis
In a phone call, Turkish President Erdogan and US President Trump agreed to continue close cooperation against the threat posed by Covid-19 to public health and the economies of both countries.
Erdogan, Trump agree on 'close cooperation' in virus crisis
File Photo: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and US President Donald Trump (R). / AA
By Mazhar Ali
April 19, 2020

The presidents of Turkey and the US agreed on Sunday to cooperate against the global coronavirus pandemic and its effects.

In a phone call, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, according to a statement released by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The statement said that Erdogan and Trump agreed to continue close cooperation against the threat posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak to public health and the economies of both countries as a requirement of the "spirit of solidarity" of the NATO alliance.

The coronavirus death toll in Turkey reached 2,017 as of Sunday, with 86,306 cases to date, according to the country's Health Ministry.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, the US on Sunday reported 2,009 additional coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, surpassing the 40,000 mark, according to the Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University. The university's running tally counted a total of more than 737,000 cases.

After originating in China last December, Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 163,300 people, with total infections exceeding 2.37 million, while more than 611,100 have recovered from the disease, according to Hopkins data.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models