WORLD
3 MIN READ
Escape of Ebola patient in DRC sparks fear of further infection
The Democratic Republic of Congo was two days away from declaring the end of the world's second-largest Ebola epidemic when a new chain of infection was discovered on April 10, following more than seven weeks without a new case.
Escape of Ebola patient in DRC sparks fear of further infection
In this photo taken on April 10, 2020, Martine Milonde (L) a Congolese community mobiliser who works with the aid group World Vision in Beni, eastern DRC, which became the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak, engages the public about coronavirus prevention. / AP
April 20, 2020

An Ebola flare-up in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) may spread again after a patient escaped from a clinic, complicating efforts to contain the disease that has infected six people since last week, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.

The DRC was two days away from declaring the end of the world's second-largest Ebola epidemic when a new chain of infection was discovered on April 10, following more than seven weeks without a new case.

Since then, health authorities have sought to contain any renewed spread of infections.

But on Friday a 28-year-old motorbike taxi-driver who had tested positive for Ebola ran away from the centre where he was being treated in the town of Beni.

"We are using all the options to get him out of the community," said Boubacar Diallo, deputy incident manager for the WHO's Ebola response operation. "We are expecting secondary cases from him."

Decades of conflict and poor governance have eroded public trust in authorities in DRC.

Despite Ebola having killed more than 2,200 people since August 2018, research shows that many communities believe the disease is not real.

RECOMMENDED

Small outbreaks are common towards the end of an epidemic, but healthworkers need to ensure the virus is contained by tracking, quarantining and vaccinating the contacts of new cases.

"We do not have any details yet. All have been working with the authorities, youths and civil society to find him. Search is ongoing," Diallo said by WhatsApp message.

A 15-year-old girl also tested positive for the virus on Friday, Diallo said, taking the total number of confirmed new cases since the flare-up to six.

Beni's deputy mayor Muhindo Bakwanamaha said the local authorities have not so far been able to track down the escaped patient. "Since he is out of treatment he will die, and create a lot of contacts around him," he said.

Two new vaccines have had a major impact in containing Ebola, but militia attacks have prevented health workers from reaching some areas hit by the virus.

DRC's battered health system is simultaneously fighting measles and cholera epidemics, as well as the global coronavirus pandemic. 

The country has recorded 327 cases of Covid-19 and 25 deaths.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
NATO chief says Greenland remaining part of Denmark not discussed with Trump
Italy delays joining Trump's 'Board of Peace', citing 'constitutional incompatibility'
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain