An Ebola flare-up in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) may spread again after a patient escaped from a clinic, complicating efforts to contain the disease that has infected six people since last week, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.

The DRC was two days away from declaring the end of the world's second-largest Ebola epidemic when a new chain of infection was discovered on April 10, following more than seven weeks without a new case.

Since then, health authorities have sought to contain any renewed spread of infections.

But on Friday a 28-year-old motorbike taxi-driver who had tested positive for Ebola ran away from the centre where he was being treated in the town of Beni.

"We are using all the options to get him out of the community," said Boubacar Diallo, deputy incident manager for the WHO's Ebola response operation. "We are expecting secondary cases from him."

Decades of conflict and poor governance have eroded public trust in authorities in DRC.

Despite Ebola having killed more than 2,200 people since August 2018, research shows that many communities believe the disease is not real.