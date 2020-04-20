Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced a new initiative to certify tourist attractions as ‘coronavirus-free’ when the ongoing pandemic dies down.

Officials in the tourism haven believe that cases in the country will continue through April and early May before numbers go down.

Ersoy said the normalisation phase in Turkey could begin as early as the second week of May.

He assured tourists and Turkish citizens alike that the government was carefully observing the situation. Industry representatives hope to see the tourism sector mobile by the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Turkey is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world with tens of millions visiting each year to experience historical sites dating back millennia and pristine Aegean beaches, among other attractions.

Ankara aims to make the certification an international standard in dealing with the normalisation process across the world.

The certification system will include three pillars: transportation, facilities, and passengers who use the previous two pillars.

Under the programme, Ersoy emphasised the importance of sterilising vehicles, hotels, airports, restaurants, agencies, museums and historical sites. Tourism industry staff will also need to obtain an immunity certificate and pandemic training.