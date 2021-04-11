This year Ramadan for most Muslims will be held under lockdown, bringing a new degree of challenge to the arduous but spiritually rewarding month.

As hundreds of millions of Muslims begin a month of no food or drink from dawn to dusk, it will be marked in a sombre manner given the many souls who did not live to see it this year.

Muslims around the world will celebrate the beginning of Ramadan by greeting each other with “Ramadan Mubarak” and “Ramadan Kareem”, meaning a blessed and generous month to you, respectively.

So when does Ramadan start?

The current year in the Islamic Hijri lunar calendar is 1442. Ramadan in 2021 is expected to start on the evening of Tuesday, April 13, subject to the sighting of the new moon.

Each year, Ramadan starts roughly ten days earlier because the lunar year is shorter than the solar year. In 2020, Ramadan began on April 23. In 2021, Ramadan will roughly begin around Monday April 13.

Because Ramadan begins at sunset, fasting would effectively start the next morning on April 14 2021.

Muslim lunar months last between 29 and 30 days and this largely depends on the sighting of the new full moon usually on the 29th day of each month. If a new moon is not visible, the month automatically lasts for 30 days.

How will Ramadan be different this year?

Precautions against the coronavirus will mean large public gatherings celebrating Ramadan will be off the menu. For millions around the world, the breaking of the fast is a communal event which this year will be limited to the closest of family relations.

Worshippers are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly given that stores will be crowded by shoppers buying ingredients for the end of fast meal between the end of work hours and sunset.

The month of Ramadan is also a period of intense spirituality, self-control and an opportunity to reconnect with God. The Muslim faithful, following their evening meal, will engage in special nighttime prayers known as taraweeh.

Mosques around the world have either been closed or attendance has been restricted in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly pandemic. Closures are likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future in the interests of public safety.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar. Like the Western Gregorian calendar, the Hijri calendar has 12 months, but unlike it, those months follow the lunar cycle, i.e. a new month begins with each new moon.

The term ‘Hijri’ stems from the Arabic word for ‘migration’ and represents the Prophet Muhammad’s move from the city of Mecca to the city of Medina.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayer, charity and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Why do Muslims tend to start the month on different days