Australia will pass legislation within months obliging Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to share advertising revenue with local media firms, the country's treasurer said on Monday, becoming one of the first countries to require digital platforms to pay for content they use.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement the move comes after talks with Facebook and Alphabet failed to yield a voluntary code to address complaints by domestic media players that the tech giants have too tight a grip on advertising, their main source of income.

"On the fundamental issue of payment for content, which the code was seeking to resolve, there was no meaningful progress," the treasurer said in a separate opinion piece in The Australian newspaper.

Australia's online advertising market is worth about worth almost $5.72 billion a year and has grown more than eight-fold since 2005, Frydenberg wrote. For every $64 spent on online advertising in Australia, excluding classifieds, nearly a third goes to Google and Facebook.

Last December, Australia said Google and Facebook would have to agree to new rules to ensure they do not abuse their market power and damage competition, or the government would impose new controls.

On Monday Frydenberg said the government has now asked the country's competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to develop a mandatory code of conduct between media outlets and digital platforms.

The initial plan to come up a voluntary code by November has been scrapped, Frydenberg said. The ACCC will submit its draft mandatory code by July, to be passed into legislation shortly thereafter, he said.

"The problem with that is that some of that information they are providing consumers for free has come from people who have invested a lot of money in journalism and the case of media to provide that content," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.