Ibn al Jazzar, a 10th-century Muslim polymath, was the first to diagnose leprosy, explaining the disease in scientific terms and measures to contain it.

Common knowledge says that Norwegian physician Gerhard Armauer Hansen was the first to identify leprosy’s main cause in 1973, but it was Al Jazzar who identified the disease in his books named ‘Zad El Mousa Firwa’ and ‘Qaout el Hadhir’ (‘Provision for the traveller’ and ‘The Day's Subsistence’). Constantinus Africanus, the 11th-century physician who spent the first half of his life in Africa and the rest in Italy, translated Jazzar's books without naming the author, under the title ‘Viaticum’, which eventually played an influential role in shaping the medical renaissance of Europe.

Although leprosy is no longer an incurable disease, there are reportedly two million people currently suffering from it in the world. During the Crusades, leprosy was at its peak, destroying millions of lives throughout the Middle Ages. It was considered to be one of the worst diseases of that time.

Historians trace leprosy’s history back to the First Age, with it found on Egyptian cartonnage, a material used in funerary masks. Its first traces were found in India, South-China and Mesopotamia. Before CE, doctors of Alexander the Great started observing it and called leprosy ‘elephantiasis’ because of its reaction on the skin but they were not able to separate it from other skin diseases because of leprosy’s unknown character.

While Ibn al Jazzar, Ibn Sina and several Islamic polymaths were diagnosing it as a disease by explaining its main symptoms, European communities were outcasting people infected with leprosy as they believed that it was the wrath of Allah (God) until the 15th Century.

The first idea of diagnosing leprosy as a disease in Europe was at the beginning of the 15th Century in 1403 in Venice. Before this date, people with the disease lost all their wealth in addition to their health as they were cast out from society, they were not allowed to enter public places and it was stipulated for them to ring a bell to keep healthy people away from them.

According to some sources, there were more than 2,000 jails in France for leprosy patients while the number was more than 19,000 across the Christian world until the spread of the disease slowed down at the end of 15th Century.

