BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
US judge blocks Twitter's bid to reveal government surveillance requests
Twitter had sued the Justice Department in its battle with federal agencies as the internet industry’s self-described champion of free speech seeking the right to reveal the extent of US government surveillance.
US judge blocks Twitter's bid to reveal government surveillance requests
The Twitter logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
April 19, 2020

Twitter Inc will not be able to reveal surveillance requests it received from the US government after a federal judge accepted government arguments that this was likely to harm national security after a near six-year long legal battle.

The social media company had sued the US Department of Justice in 2014 to be allowed to reveal, as part of its “Draft Transparency Report”, the surveillance requests it received. It argued its free-speech rights were being violated by not being allowed to reveal the details.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers granted the government’s request to dismiss Twitter’s lawsuit in an eleven page order filed in the US District Court for Northern California.

The judge ruled on Friday that granting Twitter’s request “would be likely to lead to grave or imminent harm to the national security.”

“The Government’s motion for summary judgment is GRANTED and Twitter’s motion for summary judgment is DENIED,” the judge said in her order.

Twitter had sued the Justice Department in its battle with federal agencies as the internet industry’s self-described champion of free speech seeking the right to reveal the extent of US government surveillance.

RECOMMENDED

The lawsuit had followed months of fruitless negotiations with the government and had marked an escalation in the internet industry’s battle over government gag orders on the nature and number of requests for private user information.

Tech companies were seeking to clarify their relationships with US law enforcement and spying agencies in the wake of revelations by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden that outlined the depth of US spying capabilities.

Twitter’s legal battle spanned the tenures of four US attorneys general - Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Jeff Sessions and William Barr.

Through the use of confidential declarations, the Justice Department was able to show that revealing the exact number of national security letters from 2014, as requested by Twitter, posed a risk to national security, Friday’s order said.

Twitter said on Saturday it was disappointed with the court’s decision but added it “will continue to fight for transparency.” The statement did not give further details.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models