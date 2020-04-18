WORLD
Libya's east-based forces hit Tripoli civilian area, 5 dead
Libyan government forces attacked locations of militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar in western Tripoli.
Libyans check the site of shelling on the residential area of souq al Gomaa, north of the Libyan capital Tripoli, on April 17, 2020. / AFP
By Deniz Uyar
April 18, 2020

Libya government forces fired into residential neighbourhoods of the country's besieged capital with heavy weapons, killing five civilians on Friday, including an elderly man and a teenager, according to Tripoli health officials.

Despite appeals for a freeze in the fighting so that authorities can confront the coronavirus pandemic, artillery rounds crashed into houses across from the prominent Royal Health Clinic in southern Tripoli, killing a 16-year-old boy and wounding his mother and two younger brothers, aged 12 and 8, said health ministry spokesman Malek Merset.

In the Souk al Juma neighbourhood of Tripoli, one man was killed when a Grad rocket struck his home, and four others wounded, including a woman, he added.

In a western Tripoli neighbourhood, a 70-year-old man was killed and four members of the same family wounded when shells hit grocery stores and surrounding homes, said al Hashemi.

A shelter for civilians who fled fighting in other parts of the city also came under fire, killing one 40-year-old man and wounding two policemen.

The fighting over Tripoli erupted last April, when forces under the warlord Khalifa Haftar launched a campaign to seize the capital from the UN-backed government.

In recent weeks, Haftar's forces have escalated their use of Grad rockets and artillery shells in Tripoli's densely populated neighbourhoods.

The weapons by their nature cannot be fired precisely and place civilians at grave risk.

The intensifying assault drew condemnation from the United Nations, where spokesman Stephane Dujarric appealed for a cease-fire on humanitarian grounds to slow the spread of the virus. The majority of Libya’s 49 infections have been reported in Tripoli and the western city of Misrata.

The UN-backed government, which controls just a corner of the country’s west, imposed a lockdown on Friday in its most sweeping anti-virus measure yet, warning that violators who venture out after curfew hours would be penalised.

SOURCE:AP
