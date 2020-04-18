WORLD
3 MIN READ
Women and children die in Nigeria aid stampede
A large crowd surged forward for the government aid distribution that took place at a primary school where Borno state governor Babagana Umara Zulum was handing out 5,000 nairas (13 dollars) and clothing.
Women and children die in Nigeria aid stampede
Workers offload sacks of onions from a truck in a vegetable market in the commercial capital Lagos, Nigeria. April 17, 2020. / AP
By Deniz Uyar
April 18, 2020

At least five women and children died on Saturday in a stampede when cash and clothes were handed out to thousands of displaced people in northeastern Nigeria, militia and local people told AFP.

"Five dead bodies, four women and a little girl, were brought to the hospital along with seven injured," a medical source said at the hospital.

"We learned that (other) bodies were identified and claimed by relations from the scene," the source added without specifying how many.

However Umar Kachalla, who heads a local anti-militant militia force, said: "There was a crush which led to the death of 12 women and children and left seven with severe injuries."

Some of the dead were taken to hospital and others claimed at the site of the stampede, he added.

Thousands of women had gathered at a primary school for handouts of 5,000 nairas (13 dollars) and clothing supplied by Borno state governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

RECOMMENDED

"There was a stampede as the distribution was about to start," in the morning, said local resident Yahaya Bukar, who also counted 12 dead.

Gamboru, a border trading hub, has been repeatedly targeted by Boko Haram insurgents since August 2014 when the jihadists seized the town along with nearby Ngala.

Nigerian soldiers re-took both places a year later with the help of Chadian troops after a series of offensives that lasted months.

Residents returned to both towns but some 70,000 live in squalid camps at Gamboru and rely on food aid from international charities.

Fourteen people died on Friday and 15 were badly hurt in a blaze in the town's main camp.

The insurrection has killed 36,000 people and displaced 1.8 million from their homes in the northeast. The violence has spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models