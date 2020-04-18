At least five women and children died on Saturday in a stampede when cash and clothes were handed out to thousands of displaced people in northeastern Nigeria, militia and local people told AFP.

"Five dead bodies, four women and a little girl, were brought to the hospital along with seven injured," a medical source said at the hospital.

"We learned that (other) bodies were identified and claimed by relations from the scene," the source added without specifying how many.

However Umar Kachalla, who heads a local anti-militant militia force, said: "There was a crush which led to the death of 12 women and children and left seven with severe injuries."

Some of the dead were taken to hospital and others claimed at the site of the stampede, he added.

Thousands of women had gathered at a primary school for handouts of 5,000 nairas (13 dollars) and clothing supplied by Borno state governor Babagana Umara Zulum.