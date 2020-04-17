China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said Wuhan's upward revision of coronavirus cases and deaths was a matter of historical and public responsibility, rejecting allegations it was a cover-up.

Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said the "timely" revision was important for scientific decision-making, as well as being a "response to social concerns."

He said that during the early stages of the outbreak some medical institutions were overwhelmed with patients and failed to connect with the disease prevention and control system.

"Missed and mistaken reporting, objectively, did occur, but no concealing existed or was allowed."

Questions have long swirled around the accuracy of China's case reporting, with Wuhan in particular going several days in January without reporting any new cases or deaths.

Several US officials, including President Trump, have flirted with an outlier theory that the new coronavirus was set loose on the world by a Chinese lab that let it escape.