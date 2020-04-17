Myanmar announced on Friday that it was releasing almost 25,000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty marking this week's traditional New Year celebration.

The release for the Thingyan holiday was announced in a statement from President Win Myint's office. Mass amnesties on the holiday are not unusual, though the number this year was the highest in recent memory.

The president’s statement did not say if the release was related to calls to free them because of the hazard of contracting Covid-19 in the close quarters of prison.

Human rights groups estimate Myanmar’s overcrowded prisons hold 92,000 people, including those awaiting trial.

It wasn’t clear if any political prisoners were among those being released. According to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, there are 92 political prisoners serving prison terms, and another 124 in detention awaiting trial. The government has said it considers them to simply be lawbreakers rather than political prisoners.