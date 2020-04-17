At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured when a fire broke out on Thursday at a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northeast Nigeria.

The incident took place at a camp in Ngala, a small town close to the border with Cameroon, an official of the Borno State government told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

More than 30,000 civilians who fled their homes in the wake of attacks by the Boko Haram militant group have been taking refuge at the camp since 2015.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement issued by his media advisor Garba Shehu, described the incident as “extremely horrifying."