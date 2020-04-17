WORLD
4 MIN READ
Coronavirus causes devastation in US and UK care homes for the elderly
Thousands of people in care are believed to have died but many are not believed to have been included in statistics tallying Covid-19 deaths.
Coronavirus causes devastation in US and UK care homes for the elderly
Healthcare officials load a patient into an ambulance at Andover Subacute and Rehab Center, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Andover, New Jersey, U.S., April 16, 2020. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 17, 2020

The elderly are the demographic most at risk from the coronavirus with death rates for those infected with the disease over the age of 80 at around 15 percent.

Nowhere is this stark statistic on clearer display than at care homes across the US and UK where mass casualties have been reported because of the disease.

The nature of such homes means many people susceptible to the illnesses live in close proximity, allowing it to spread swiftly.

In both the US and UK, the problem is exacerbated by the lack of protective equipment for both residents and carers.

In one incident, police in the state of New Jersey found 17 bodies at a nursing home after receiving an anonymous tip.

These bodies were kept in “a makeshift morgue” within the home that was overwhelmingly crowded.

“The staff was overwhelmed by the number of bodies,” said Andover Police Chief Eric Danielson, adding that his officers helped move 13 bodies to a refrigerated trailer at another medical site.

New Jersey’s governor Phil Murphy said he had asked his attorney general to launch a wide-ranging investigation after becoming “outraged that bodies of the dead were allowed to pile up”.

The probe comes as officials across the United States grapple with mounting deaths at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Death toll in the thousands

New Jersey is not alone. According to NBC News, the coronavirus related death toll in long-term care facilities has more than doubled since last week, reaching 5,670 on April 16.

The data relied on information from 29 states, so there were more than a thousand facilities not added to the data.

RECOMMENDED

Nearly 1.5 million people live in nursing homes in the United States.

In New York state alone, the number of Covid-19 deaths jumped from 1,330 to 3,060 last week

UK excludes care home statistics

Authorities in the UK have faced criticism for their handling of care home deaths, particularly for not including the deaths in its official tally of coronavirus victims.

According to the Guardian, two of the UK’s biggest nursing homes had 521 coronavirus deaths between them alone.

Care home operators and staff say that the official figure likely underestimates the true toll in facilities that house some of the country’s oldest and most vulnerable people.

David Behan, chairman of home operator HC-One, said cases of the new coronavirus had been reported in 232 of the firm’s homes – two-thirds of the total. He said 311 residents and one staff member have died with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

“Covid-19 deaths are representative of about ... just under about a third of all deaths that we’ve had over the past three weeks,” he told the BBC.

Ros Altmann, a former government minister who campaigns for older people, said frail elderly people were being overlooked in the pandemic.

“We must not forget that the mark of a civilised society must reflect how it treats its most vulnerable and oldest citizens,” she said.

Nearly 410,000 people live in nursing homes in the UK, and there are 11,300 care homes.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models