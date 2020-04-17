Dozens of Muslim charities and mosques have joined hands to launch a national campaign to help the UK tackle its coronavirus outbreak.

Headed by the Muslim Charities Forum (MCF), the Campaign for National Solidarity will provide urgent help to those suffering from the disruption brought about by disease.

The UK is one of the hardest hit countries in the world with more than 100,000 confirmed cases and close to 14,000 deaths caused by the virus.

But besides those getting ill, the pandemic has caused massive social and economic damage, with businesses at risk of going under and supermarkets struggling to keep shelves filled as anxious residents panic-buy.

The campaign will include the disbursement of grants to those most in need, as well as support for local organisations that need resources to be able provide an effective response within their communities.

Organisers hope that the funds raised will help those facing significant financial hardship and ensure that locals wanting to help their communities have access to essentials.

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis, and there has never been a more urgent time to

work together for the betterment of all those in the UK facing difficulties and increased risk

during this emergency,” said Muslim Charities Forum CEO, Fadi Itani, adding:

“Before this is over, millions of people across the UK are wondering where they will find the money to pay their rent, their bills, and purchase the essentials for themselves and their families.