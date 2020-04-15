Amid the fight against coronavirus, Turkey’s Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill meant to protect from violence the people on the fight's front line, its healthcare workers.

The law will strengthen penalties for violence towards healthcare workers.

Under the law, penalties for threatening, insulting, injuring, or hindering healthcare workers from doing their duties is increased 50 percent.

Turkey's "healthcare army" includes over a million medical staffers and support personnel fighting coronavirus, according to remarks by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Tuesday.