As hundreds of millions of people live in total or partial lockdown around the world, personal grooming has become a problematic issue for both men and women.

In many countries, barbers, beauty salons or hairdressers have been forbidden from operating until lockdown restrictions are eased.

What this means, of course, is that many people have been forced into self-grooming and personal care at home.

Grooming is a huge industry in Turkey, and in 2012 alone women spent over two billion dollars on self-grooming.

Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, is home to at least 20,000 men’s and women’s hairdressers. Each one employs at least three staff on average.

Yusuf Yalmanci, the owner of Turkey’s famous SAN Coiffure chain, spoke to TRT World about how people care for their hair at their homes during the pandemic.

For SAN Kuafor, the pandemic has hit his company hard. The company employs 350 people, and all of them are still being paid at a cost of more than a million Turkish lira ($145,000) per month.

His company is also losing more than two million Turkish lira ($290,000) in revenue per month.

Yalmanci asked people to remain calm and not take their boredom out on their hair.

During this lockdown, people tend to fiddle with their hair, but Yalmanci recommends that they should engage with other things, and not their hair.

Yalmanci suggests women strengthen their hair through its own natural oil which comes from the nutrients they eat daily.

“In fact, this process is considered as an opportunity for people's hair health, in terms of a natural cure,” Yalmanci said.

However, Yalmanci adds, there are too many people who will refuse to leave their hair alone.

For that reason, his company shares some affordable home hair care remedies and suggestions from their social media accounts both on YouTube and Instagram.