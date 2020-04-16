WORLD
5 MIN READ
Trump accused of buying votes as his name appears on relief cheques
As millions of American struggle with the fallout from the coronavirus, US President Donald Trump wants his name printed on the cheque.
Trump accused of buying votes as his name appears on relief cheques
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, Vice President Mike Pence, second from right, and Republican lawmakers applaud President Donald Trump during a signing ceremony for H.R. 748, the CARES Act, at the White House, March 27, 2020. / AFP
By Elis Gjevori
April 16, 2020

A federal government aid programme meant to help millions of Americans who are out of work will see Donald Trump’s name printed on the cheque.

With less than eight months to go before the November presidential elections, Trump wants to put his stamp on the aid in a bid to gain some political currency.

As early as March there were reports that Trump’s signature would appear on cheques. The move, while unusual, would be entirely in keeping with Trump’s style of self-publicity.

Shortly after Trump signed a historic $2 trillion financial aid package to stimulate the US economy according to the Washington Post work begun to place Trump’s name on it.

Trump has defended the highly partisan political move by saying: "I don't know too much about that...I don't understand how my signature got on the relief check. I'm sure people are very happy to get a big fat beautiful check with my name on it.”

Trump’s move according to reports could delay a much-needed handout as millions of Americans struggle with unemployment.

Online, the move was described as a “narcissistic” delay with millions of Americans out of work and in a precarious financial situation.

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives and one of Trump’s most hardline detractors blasted Trump for the move describing it as “shameful”.

“Delaying direct payments to vulnerable families just to print his name on the check (sic) is another shameful example of President Trump’s catastrophic failure to treat this crisis with the urgency it demands," Pelosi added.

The coronavirus pandemic has cost some 16 million Americans to lose their jobs, in the past month alone.

According to the US Treasury Department, more than 80 million Americans will receive a one-off payment of up $1,200, and some of those will receive a cheque which will have "President Donald J Trump" printed on it.  

RECOMMENDED

The move has been described as aimed at helping Trump in the upcoming November presidential elections but the up-shoot for the incumbent will entirely depend on how quickly the US can recover from the pandemic. 

Trump’s initial response to the crises has been viewed as insufficient and online some are suggesting that if Trump wants his signature on the cheque his “name should appear on the death certificates as the cause of death”.

Critics of the president from the Democratic Party have lambasted him.

"You are getting your money late because the President thinks it is more important that his name be on the cheque than that you are able to pay your bills on time," tweeted Democatic Senator Brian Schatz.

A former official from the  Internal Revenue Service, the US tax collecting body, speaking to the Washington Post said the move was “unprecedented” adding: “Taxes are supposed to be nonpolitical, and it’s that simple.”

Online critics used the opportunity to mock Trump’s many failed business initiatives suggesting that a cheque with his name on it could be declined by banks.

The human devastation that the pandemic has caused the US has been significant.

With more than 650,000 confirmed cases and almost 30,000 deaths, the US is the hardest-hit country to date.

The economic fallout from the virus is yet to fully materialise and in an election year could have political ramifications.

Trump has made no secret that he wants the US economy to re-open however the decision could risk lives with the pandemic not yet brought under control.

Scientists have said that without a vaccine or effective treatment a one-off shutdown may be insufficient and restrictions could continue for the foreseeable future.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models