Losses from a protracted blockade of Libya's vital oil files and ports have surpassed $4 billion, the country's national oil corporation said on Tuesday, amid an escalation of fighting between the UN-recognised government and warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia.

Powerful tribes loyal to Haftar seized large export terminals and choked off major pipelines in January, aiming to starve the Tripoli-based government of crucial revenues.

The eastern-based Haftar militia launched an offensive last April to capture Tripoli, clashing with an array of forces loosely allied with the UN-supported government.

The fighting has escalated in recent weeks as the United Nations appealed for a cease-fire so authorities could turn their focus to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Oil Corporation, which dominates Libya’s critical oil industry, said on Tuesday the losses from the oil blockade have exceeded $4 billion since January 17.

“All areas of life, the national infrastructure and all Libyans, including men, women and children, are affected by this heavy loss. This will add to their suffering,” said Mustafa Sanalla, head of the NOC.

He called for lifting the closure, saying if the corporation resumes production, Libya “may be able to stop the collapse of its economy.”

Oil, the lifeline of Libya’s economy, has long been a key factor in the civil war, as rival authorities jostle for control of oil fields and state revenue.