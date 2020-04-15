Oil rebounded in Asian trade no Wednesday following sharp falls the day before, as doubts persist about whether a deal to cut output is enough to bolster coronavirus-hit prices.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 2.73 percent to $20.66 a barrel in morning trade after tumbling more than 10 percent in New York.

A barrel of Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 1.49 percent higher at $30.04.

Prices have crashed as the coronavirus pandemic saps global demand, with the situation compounded by a supply glut resulting from a price war between Opec cartel kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-Opec rival Russia.

A compromise hammered out at the weekend by Saudi Arabia, Russia and other crude producers to slash output by around 10 million barrels per day briefly boosted prices but the rally soon fizzled out.