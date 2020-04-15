As part of fight against coronavirus, all people in Turkey regardless of whether they have social security or not will be able to benefit from the equipment provided by the Health Ministry.

It will not be checked if an individual has social security during coronavirus treatment in the health centres, according to a presidential decree published in Official Gazette on Tuesday.

All equipment, tests, kits, drugs that will be used during the treatment will be free of charge and will be provided by the Health Ministry.

Health Ministry also is authorised to determine principles regarding to the procedure.

On Tuesday, Turkey confirmed 107 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,403.