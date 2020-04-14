Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday criticised the UN Security Council for being late to respond to the coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly two million people worldwide.

"Everybody agrees that the Security Council has been late to respond to the Covid-19. They met to discuss the pandemic almost four months after the outbreak," said Cavusoglu at a virtual conference held by the Atlantic Council in Turkey and the Turkish Heritage Organization.

"This is unbelievable, outrageous," said the top diplomat.

The virus known as Covid-19 originated in Wuhan, China in December and has infected more than 1.94 million and killed over 123,300 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The UN, however, held its first meeting last week, during which Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said engagement of the Security Council will be "critical" to mitigate peace and security implications of the pandemic.