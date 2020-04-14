North Korea fired several suspected cruise missiles on Tuesday towards the sea, according to the South's military, with analysts saying Pyongyang was demonstrating the breadth of its arsenal.

The "multiple projectiles" fired from Munchon in the east of the country were believed to be "short-range cruise missiles", the joint chiefs of staff said in a statement.

The test comes a day before the South holds parliamentary elections, and at a time when the world's attention has been largely focused on the coronavirus pandemic, which Pyongyang insists it has so far escaped.

It also comes the day before the nuclear-armed North marks the 108th anniversary of the birth of founder Kim Il Sung, grandfather of the current leader Kim Jong-un.

In recent years, Pyongyang has repeatedly tested ballistic missiles, which are propelled high above the Earth –– often into space –– before descending towards their targets at high speed by the force of gravity.

The North's arsenal includes intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of reaching the entire US mainland.

In contrast, cruise missiles travel at low altitudes –– sometimes just a few metres above the surface, making them hard to detect –– and are powered throughout their flight.

Frequently highly manoeuvrable, they need sophisticated guidance systems to bring them to their targets.

Tuesday's missiles travelled over the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, before coming down in the water, the JCS said.

The North also flew multiple Sukhoi-variant and MiG fighter jets above the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, which fired multiple air-to-ground rockets, a spokesman added.

"South Korea and US intelligence authorities are closely analysing related issues," the statement said.

Pyongyang was demonstrating that it had "various options" when it came to weapons delivery systems, said Cha Du-Hyeogn, senior researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

"Ballistic missiles demonstrate destructive power while cruise missiles show accuracy," he said.