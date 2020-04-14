Gaziosmanpasha, Istanbul - On the outskirts of Turkey’s economic capital, the human fallout from the coronavirus quietly reverberates throughout the city’s significant African immigrant community.

“The pandemic has created a lot of tensions and difficulties all around the world but as for us Africans living in Istanbul we are facing hardship like paying rent because I am still paying rent and there is no means of getting income anywhere as for now, workplaces have been closed,” says Alieu Barrie from Sierra Leone.

The 17-year-old Barrie has been living in Turkey for one year. Before coming to Istanbul, Barrie, who says both of his parents are dead, lived in Iran where he was promised a job and a chance to continue his studies by an Iranian he had met in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

“Instead I was enslaved to the lowest level for one and half years,” says Alieu to TRT World. “I managed to escape from Iran and some Afghani brothers helped me to enter into Turkey until I managed to connect with some of my Sierra Leonean brothers and sisters.”

“My own story is terrible,” says Barrie, who is now looking to find a good job, a decent salary, a decent place to live and above all else, “I want to be a legal refugee here in Turkey.”

Helping Barrie and people like him is a local organisation called Tarlabasi Solidarity Group (TSG) who, with a group of volunteers, are giving out aid to help recently laid-off workers.

Turkey’s working-class neighbourhoods

Several hours before Turkey’s major cities were unexpectedly placed under curfew on Friday for the weekend, the TSG was distributing much-needed aid to Istanbul’s African community.

What started more than 10 years ago as an organisation to help the struggling community of migrants and locals in one of Istanbul’s working districts from which it takes its name, has over time expanded to accommodate the growing need for assistance throughout the community.

Yasir Bodur and Muhammed Siddik Yasar, two longtime volunteers of the Tarlabasi Solidarity Group, packed their car with face masks, hand sanitiser, plastic gloves and prepaid food cards.

Through his extensive contacts within the African community, Yasir spoke with African community leaders in Istanbul and compiled a list of people who are in need of protective equipment.

“During this period some in the migrant communities are not able to access health insurance or they can’t earn money because the factories are closed. This is why we are trying to distribute some aid,” says Yasir.

TSG offers access to volunteer doctors, who are members of the organisation and can give assistance and even consultation over the phone to immigrants in either English or Turkish.

Yasir, who is wearing medical gloves, a face mask and a plastic face shield says: “Today we will deliver to Gaziosmanpaha, where there are more than 300 members from the Sierra Leonean community.”

A list of people from the working-class neighbourhoods of Fatih, Gaziosmanpasa, Esenler and Kagithane - all with significant migrant communities - makes up a list of more than 2,000 who have registered to take advantage of the aid being given by TSG.

“We try and collect as many details as possible about all the different houses we should visit. If we give aid to the community leaders they might try and rush there. So we go house to house,“ added Yassir.

Gaziosmanpasa, a working-class neighbourhood, has always been host to first-wave migrant communities seeking to make a better life in the city. During the 1960s and 70s, there were waves of internal migration from Anatolia and cities like Adiyaman as urbanisation slowly took hold in Turkey.