The Philippines introduced a more aggressive testing programme for the coronavirus on Tuesday to locate what it said could be as many as 15,000 unknown infections despite having implemented some of Asia's strictest and earliest lockdown measures.

Authorities have targeted several phases of ramped-up testing, starting on Tuesday, with 8,000 people working at or admitted to Manila hospitals that were treating patients of Covid-19, a disease that so far infected 5,223 people locally and killed 335.

Although the Philippines has Southeast Asia's highest number of coronavirus infections and nearly 40 percent of its known fatalities, the government believes its swift move to close borders and put half its population under home quarantine may have averted a far greater toll and a healthcare disaster.

The former military chief in charge of the national coronavirus task force said on Tuesday modelling suggested 75 percent of infections – or 15,000 people – had yet to be detected.

"Our strategy is Metro Manila first because this is the epicentre," Carlito Galvez said on radio. "When we test Manila, we can win this battle against Covid."

The government has been criticised for being too slow with testing but it has accelerated since the start of April due to increases in test kits and laboratory capacity. President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday approved the procurement of an additional 900,000 kits on top of 100,000 now in use.