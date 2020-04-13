Sweden’s low-key approach in its attempts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus has been criticised by experts and the leaders of several countries.

The Scandinavian country has kept primary and secondary schools open, and hasn’t closed its borders or pushed through any lockdown measures.

Brushing aside the insistence of imposing a lockdown by European countries, Sweden has passed orders seeking voluntary precautionary measures such as staying at home, working remotely, if possible, and avoiding crowded areas such as bars and restaurants.

More than 2,300 Swedish researchers urged the country at the end of last month to take stricter measures to minimise the coronavirus casualties.

“We don’t have a choice, we have to close Stockholm right now,” Professor Cecilia Soderberg-Naucler, one of around 2,300 academics, told Reuters.

Stockholm urges its 10.2 million citizens to take personal measures against the spread of Covid-19 rather than fining them for their actions.

On the other hand, Sweden’s neighbouring countries, Norway, Denmark and Finland, were among the first to apply a lockdown in Europe.

On March 11, Denmark announced some restrictions which made it the second country in Europe that took measures against the coronavirus. A day later, Norway joined and Finland also took some steps on March 17.

Moreover, the United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that if his country had not taken strict social distancing measures, then it would have suffered more deaths.

“They talk about Sweden, but Sweden is suffering very greatly,” Trump told reporters.

He said that most countries had adopted the same approach as the United States.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Wednesday hit back at Trump’s criticism of the Swedish approach to fighting the coronavirus, saying he was wrong to claim authorities were trying to achieve “herd immunity”.