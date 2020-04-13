The coronavirus in Italy is the European Union's worst nightmare in its short and unremarkable life. The public has watched, and Italians in particular, as EU nations choose self-interest over the greater good while the bloc itself stumbles to protect its more vulnerable members. Italy is now in a position to make or break the EU project.

In Brussels, the EU finally got its act together when its finance ministers threw their weight behind a 590 billion euro ($644 billion) "rescue package" which is primarily aimed at businesses and those who lost jobs.

At first glance, this looks like a step in the right direction, but the devil is in the details, and it is this facet which Italian MPs and MEPs will be studying in the days to come as. It now needs to be signed off by EU leaders and is in for a bumpy ride as countries in Northern Europe are about to overload it with conditions similar to those placed on Greece which began in 2010.

Yet whether the EU can survive the political fallout is another matter.

Many Italians don't believe their case is at all like Greece and therefore shouldn't be bailed out Greek style. Some believe that the debt should be at least shared. Others also think that the EU's credibility will not survive a Greek-style bailout. The more time that passes, the more people in Europe realise that the EU, to some extent, can be blamed for the spread of the pandemic – or at least the total failure to take collective action against it, once it gathered pace.

And so Italians are in a remarkably powerful position, despite being the poor man of Europe and being hit the hardest by the coronavirus.

Ironically, it could also save the EU, rather than push it over the edge, although the EU appears to be doing a great job at sailing full steam ahead towards the abyss.

The bailout, as a starter, is lined with a distinct undertone of defeatism by those in Brussels who see the EU as a once 'superpower'.

Firstly, it isn't a bailout, but a loanas the lion's share comes from the European Central Bank and the EU's commercial coffer – an opaque, if not shrouded, Luxembourg profit-making investment bank, the EIB.

Member states will be expected to pay this debt back, as in the case of Greece it is borrowing money from the EU to pay back its EU debts until 2060.

Many might argue that even if Italy agreed to the deal – during a new period where the European Union has almost a majority of its MEPs in the European Parliament from populist or far-right parties – that the message might be the wrong one: we didn't prepare any health policies against pandemics within the EU, despite blowing hundreds of billions of euros on a fake Directorate Generale of Health (with hundreds of overpaid eurocrats and a Greek Commissioner), but we will process a massive bank loan to you, now that you're in the toilet.