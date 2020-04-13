Under strong international pressure, China on Sunday vowed to improve the treatment of Africans in the southern city of Guangzhou following racism and discrimination linked to the coronavirus pandemic, and said it rejected all "racist and discriminatory" remarks.

Africans in the industrial centre of 15 million say they have become targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines and mass coronavirus testing, particularly as Beijing steps up its fight against imported infections.

The African Union expressed its "extreme concern" about the situation on Saturday, calling on Beijing to take immediate corrective measures.

The United States, meanwhile, denounced what it called "xenophobia towards Africans by Chinese authorities."

A recent cluster of coronavirus cases linked to the Nigerian community in Guangzhou, southern China's largest city, sparked the alleged discrimination by locals and virus-prevention officials.

Several Africans told AFP they had been forcibly evicted from their homes and turned away by hotels.

"The Chinese government has been attaching great importance to the life and health of foreign nationals in China," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a statement.

"The Guangdong (provincial) authorities attach great importance to some African countries' concerns and are working promptly to improve their working method," he added.