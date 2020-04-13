Before we cheer about the “historic” oil deal, which entails coordinated production cuts to bolster prices, let's look at how this all came about.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump tweeted that an agreement with Saudi Arabia and Russia had been reached. The price rise is expected to have a far reaching impact on America’s oil-producing states and privately-owned oil companies.

“The big Oil Deal with OPEC Plus is done,” he tweeted.

Saudi Arabia, the leading members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel and Russia, which is the world's second largest oil producer, have agreed to take 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil off the market immediately.

Oil producers will keep the lids on additional supplies. A 9.7 million bdp reduction means that around 13 percent of the world’s oil supply has been slashed.

The crisis for the oil industry started last month when Riyadh said it was flooding the market with additional supplies. That was an unusual move since major producers were trying to come up with ways to support the price and not crash it - more supply than demand meant a subdued price.

It is believed Russia wasn’t agreeing to production cuts because it wanted to hurt US shale oil companies, which have a higher production cost and as a result need a higher price to remain sustainable.

But the move backfired for everyone. It coincided with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has created fears that the world economy is facing a slowdown not seen since the 1930s.

Trump might be right in saying that he has saved a few thousand jobs in the US oil industry, but more than anything he has tried to rescue powerful shareholders and special interest groups.

On Saturday, thirteen US senators representing oil-producing states such as Texas and Alaska had warned Saudi Arabia that the situation could have a fallout on Washington’s relations with the kingdom.

Low oil prices over a longer duration can be a disaster for small oil-dependent economies such as Nigeria and Algeria, which rely heavily on hydrocarbons to finance their budgets.